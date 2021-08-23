Global coiled tubing market size to garner strong returns through 2026

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research literature, global coiled tubing market size was appraised USD 2985.67 million in 2020 and is slated to grow considerably during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research report determines the attractiveness of the market in terms of services, application, and geography. Moreover, it houses a competitive landscape section comprising of in-depth profiles on leading companies together with a breakdown of their strategies, so as to aid businesses in aligning their capabilities with the available opportunities in the marketplace. Additionally, the research literature identifies the growth pathways amid and post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Escalating demand for oil and natural gas coupled with improved feasibility of Deepwater and ultra-Deepwater activities will augment the industry growth in the upcoming years. Rising focus on offshore exploration projects due to frequent price regulations on oil will further create favorable conditions for business development.

Besides, growing requirement for recoverable resources along with augmented production, exploration, and completion in the oil & gas sector will continue to support the market development. Further, high expenditure in global upstream and operational activities by NOCs and the integrated oil companies are expanding the business horizon.

Covid-19 impact overview

The unprecedented outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected various sectors of the global economy, including the manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive and power generation industries. Failed agreements on production due business uncertainty, temporary closure of industrial sites, and travel restrictions left the entire supply chain of the oil & gas industry in a disarray, in turn, hampered the worldwide coiled tubing industry demand.

Competitive dashboard outline

Nabors Industries Ltd., C&J Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Archer, Weatherford International Plc, Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., and Schlumberger Ltd. are the major contenders in this domain.

These companies are undertaking strategies such as new product development, partnerships, and mergers to grab a larger portion of the overall coiled tubing market share. For instance, Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA, in February 2021, announced a joint venture to merge Baker Hughes's Subsea Drilling Systems business and Akastor ASA subsidiary, MHWirth AS, to offer a broader portfolio of offshore drilling equipment to its customers.

