The Global Automation Market is expected to grow by USD 405.99 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

Our report on the automation market in textile industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for control devices and applications and favorable government policies. In addition, the increasing demand for control devices and applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automation market in textile industry analysis includes the solution and component segments and geographic landscape.



The automation market in textile industry is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Solution

• hardware

• software

• services



By Component

• field devices

• control devices

• communication



This study identifies technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the automation market in textile industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automation market in textile industry covers the following areas:

• Automation market in textile industry sizing

• Automation market in textile industry forecast

• Automation market in textile industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation market in textile industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., ATE Private Ltd., Danfoss AS, Festo SE and Co. KG, Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Saurer AG, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD., and Siemens AG. Also, the automation market in textile industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

