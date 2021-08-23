The Global Cardamom Market is expected to grow by $ 168.87 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028436/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cardamom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries, and multifaceted nature of cardamom. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cardamom market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The cardamom market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ingredients

• Powder

• Liquid extract



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Medical

• Other



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online shopping and growing demand for organic cardamom will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cardamom market covers the following areas:

• Cardamom market sizing

• Cardamom market forecast

• Cardamom market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardamom market vendors that include Als Spices, Cardex SA, Del Tropico SA, DS Group, Flavica spices, Imexa Inc., Kautilya Commodities, KLG Spice, MAS Enterprises Ltd., and McCormick & Company Inc. Also, the cardamom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

