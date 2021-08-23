New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Webbing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130139/?utm_source=GNW





The global webbing market is expected to grow from $3.11 billion in 2020 to $3.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43%.. The growth is mainly due to the increasing outdoor activities and increased demand from automotive sector. The market is expected to reach $4.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.15%.



The webbing market consists of sales of webbing products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in webbing products to be used in belts, straps, seat belts, and airbags.Webbing is a strong fabric that is woven as a flat strip with different sizes and fibers and is often used as a replacement for rope.



It is commonly used in furniture manufacturing, military apparel, automobile safety, parachuting, and other fields.



The main types of webbing are nylon, polyester, polypropylene, carbon fibers, P-aramid fibers, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE).Nylon webbing is a high-strength material, this webbing material can stretch around 2% of the length of the webbing.



Polyester webbing is used for its superior strength and each inch of this webbing can typically hold between 3,000 and 6,000 pounds.Polypropylene webbing is a light duty, easy to clean, webbing used in various applications including dog collars and leashes, luggage, health-related products, sporting goods, tote bags and many others.



Carbon fibers webbing are used to reinforce and stabilize a foundation wall.The low thermal expansion, high temperature tolerance, high chemical resistance, low weight, high tensile strength, and greater stiffness, makes carbon fiber webbing suitable for use in military and sporting goods applications.



Para-aramids are used in flame-resistant and heat protective clothing, helmets, body armors, composite material, heat air filter fabrics, ropes, optical fiber cables, sail cloth, sporting equipment, drumheads, reinforced concrete and thermoplastic pipes. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a strong, light, and thin webbing made from traditional fibers, and are used for applications requiring high strength and low stretch, such as applications where corrosion is possible or expected. These webbings are used in various areas including automotive, military, industrial, sporting goods, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the webbing market in 2020.North America is the second-largest market in webbing market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of advanced textile products that increase functionality and productivity is a key trend in the webbing market.For instance, in March 2020, Bally Ribbon Mills, a US-based company that provides the development of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics has innovated a durable product with E-webbing and thermoplastic composite materials (TPMC).



The new textile products have superior features like lightweight, abrasion resistance that are ideal for electronic transmission data and energy storage. These advanced textiles are used in parachutes, chemically resistant webbing, and personal protective equipment.



In January 2021, Speedtech International, a US-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and fabrication of hook and loop products and specialty fasteners acquired Toleeto Fasteners International for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to improve Speedtech’s capabilities, services, and expand its geographical presence.



Toleeto Fasteners International is a US-based company that is engaged in manufacturing neoprene, hook and loop products, and custom fabricated webbing.



An increase in demand for automobiles is contributing to the growth of the webbing market.Growing usage of webbing in the automotive industry for the production of seat belts, handles, safety harnesses, airbag catch bags, and attach car batteries, to limit the movement of exhaust pipe hangers is likely to boost the demand for webbing in coming years.



According to LMC Automotive estimates, global car sales are predicted to reach 111 million by the end of 2032.Moreover, according to the Economist Intelligent Unit, the global new car sales will rise by 15% and commercial vehicle sales will increase by 16% in 2021.



Therefore, the expansion of the automotive sector is boosting the growth of the webbing market.



The countries covered in the webbing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



