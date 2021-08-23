Global $13.34 Bn Gynecology Drugs Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2026

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics (Hormonal Therapy vs. Non-Hormonal Therapy), By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gynecology Drugs Market was valued at USD13343.23 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% in the forecast years, 2022-2026, on account of rapidly increasing instances of gynecology cancer and other gynecology disorders.

These diseases have increased the fatality rate of the women population in the last five years. Thus, the government is now working on creating awareness and alerting the women population towards keeping check on their personal wellbeing and gynae health issues. These inferences are anticipated to substantiate the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Moreover, lifestyle changes among women are also expected to drive the market growth. With increasing number of working women and their employment into various industries, the chances of infection and diseases due to prolonged exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins would positively influence the growth of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

Gynecology drugs are therapeutics and biologics that are administered for the treatment of gynecology disorders and ailments to the women patient. Gynecology disorders affect the reproductive system of the females and causes infection, or functional failure in the parts like uterus, urinary bladder, urethra, ovaries, appendages, etc.

Recent developments in the gynecology therapeutics and technologically advanced devices for the early diagnosis of gynecology disorders are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next five years.

The Global Gynecology Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on therapeutics, the market is further bifurcated into hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy. Moreover, rapid advancements in new product development are supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.

Hormonal therapy is also expected to hold the significant share of the market owing to the rising demand for new technologically advanced medicine, although the therapy has certain side effects such as the risk of breast cancer. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The market players are actively involved in the technological advancements of the therapeutics as well as research and development of the medical devices used for the administration of the gynecology drugs.

Major companies in the market are

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis Ltd.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sanofi SA

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S

AstraZeneca Plc

TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, end-users, and other stakeholders

Distributors and suppliers of gynecology and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to gynecology drugs

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:

Hormonal Therapy

Non-Hormonal Therapy

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:

Gynecology Cancers

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Contraception

Endometriosis

Female Infertility

Gynecology Infections

Postmenopausal Disorders

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

