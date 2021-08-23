The Global Canned Tuna Market is expected to grow by $ 3.81 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Tuna Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961877/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the launch of new products and the rising import and export of canned tuna. In addition, the launch of new products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The canned tuna market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The canned tuna market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Canned skipjack tuna

• Canned yellowfin tuna

• Canned albacore tuna

• Other canned tuna



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the health benefits associated with tuna consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the canned tuna market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading canned tuna market vendors that include A.E.C. CANNING Co. Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Crown Prince Inc., Dongwon Group, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd., Oceans, Thai Union Group PCL, and Wild Planet Foods Inc. Also, the canned tuna market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

