Global Dual Screen Laptops Market Outlook to 2027: Increasing Adoption of Dual Screens in Gaming, Driving Market Growth

An increase in adoption of dual screen laptops in gaming is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global dual screen laptops market growth. Furthermore, increase in launch of new products with advanced technology will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in October 2019, Asus had launched its new dual screen laptops in India with 10th Gen Processor.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing operating systems that can function at full capacity while using the dual screen feature which is expected to propel the market growth. In addition to that, a rise in investments by key competitors for development of dual screen technology will grow the market during this forecast period.



The Global Dual Screen Laptops Market is segmented into screen size such as Up to 12.9", 13" to 14.9", and More than 15". The market is segmented into price such as Up to USD 1,500, and More USD 1,500.



The Global Dual Screen Laptops Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc, Samsung, AsusTek Computer Inc., Lenovo, and HP Development Company L.P.



