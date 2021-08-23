The Online Language Training Market is expected to grow by $ 13.37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961872/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online language training market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by better employability and education prospects and gamification in language learning. In addition, better employability and education prospects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online language training market in APAC analysis includes product and end-user, and language segments.



The online language training market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Courses

• Support solutions

• Apps



By End-user

• Individual learners

• Institutional learners



By Language

• English

• Chinese

• German

• Others



This study identifies the flexibility in language learningas one of the prime reasons driving the online language training market growth in APAC during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online language training market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Online language training market sizing in APAC

• Online language training market forecast in APAC

• Online language training market industry analysis in APAC



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online language training market vendors in APAC that include Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. Also, the online language training market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

