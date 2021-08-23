New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130136/?utm_source=GNW

The global polyacrylamide market is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2020 to $3.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98%. The growth is mainly due to the increased demand from water treatment industries, owing to the stringent regulatory actions against waste-water disposal and increasing concern towards the environment. The market is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.54%.



The polyacrylamide market consists of sales of polyacrylamide by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture polyacrylamide.It is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, particularly a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels, and can be used as clarifying or thickening agent.



Polyacrylamide is used across wide applications but is mainly used for the separation of solids/liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.



The main types of polyacrylamide are anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and others. Anionic polyacrylamide (APAM) is a type of polyacrylamide (PAM) that works well with high concentrations of positively charged inorganic compounds as well as coarse suspended molecules (0.01-1mm) in neutral or alkaline solutions. Cationic polyacrylamide are a group of water-soluble polymers with a wide range of applications in industry, food processing, agriculture and waste management. Non-ionic polyacrylamide are high molecular weight polymer used for dispersion, thickening and bonding purposes. Polyacrylamide is available in various physical forms such as powder, liquid, emulsion, or dispersions and is used in different sectors such as water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Polyacrylamide market in 2020.North America is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Production capacity expansion by the companies is shaping the polyacrylamide market.Manufacturers in the polyacrylamide industry are scaling up their production capacities and expanding their production capabilities to meet increased demand from various sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and mining.



In April 2019, BASF increased commercial production at its wholly-owned site in Nanjing, China, with a new polyacrylamide powder production line.Polyacrylamide production will be increased by 20,000 metric tons a year to serve mining customers in Asia Pacific SNF plans to increase its global capacity for powder-grade polyacrylamide by 75,000 metric tons (t) each year by the end of 2020, primarily to meet increased demand for the substance in the recovery of oil from old wells.



SNF intends to expand capacity for emulsion-grade polyacrylamide, which is used in hydraulic drilling, in the United States by 100,000 tons per year by the end of 2020.



In June 2020, Solenis, a US-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, acquired Chemsystems (a division of AECI Ltd) paper business for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition marks a milestone in the growth strategy of Solenis, and by integrating the Chemsystems business, Solenis will be able to improve the value offered to pulp and paper customers in Sub-Saharan Africa.



Chemsystems is a South Africa-based manufacturer and supplier of specialized chemical solutions for water-intensive industries.



The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market over the coming years.Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects.



Polyacrylamide and its co-polymers are used as flocculants or coagulants wastewater treatment.For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide.



It is also estimated that by 2040 global demand could exceed supply by 50%. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide materials market.



The countries covered in the Polyacrylamide market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



