The Global Biometric POS Terminals Market is expected to grow by $ 1.17 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during the forecast period

Our report on the biometric POS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals, increasing adoption of EMV standards, and contactless biometrics. In addition, rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biometric POS terminals market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The biometric POS terminals market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Fingerprint identification

• Palm vein identification

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth of self-service market as one of the prime reasons driving the biometric POS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, increased requirement for multimodal authentication and increased use of biometric pos terminals in restaurants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on biometric POS terminals market covers the following areas:

• Biometric POS terminals market sizing

• Biometric POS terminals market forecast

• Biometric POS terminals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biometric POS terminals market vendors that include BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS. Also, the biometric POS terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

