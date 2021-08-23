New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130135/?utm_source=GNW

The global physical vapor deposition market is expected to grow from $16.22 billion in 2020 to $17.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for various coating materials by end-users. The market is expected to reach $24.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.74%.



The physical vapor deposition market consists of sales of physical vapor deposition equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture physical vapor deposition equipment.Physical vapor deposition refers to several different vacuum deposition techniques that can be used to create thin films and coatings.



Physical vapor deposition is described as a method in which a material transforms from a condensed to a vapor phase before returning to a thin film condensed phase.



The main types of physical vapor deposition (PVD) are PVD equipment, PVD materials, and PVD services.PVD equipment refers to devices designed for the application of physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings.



PVD materials which are deposited upon the material to be coated include titanium, aluminum, chromium, and nitrogen.PVD services include the use of technologies such as evaporation, vacuum, and sputtering systems to produce affordable, wear-resistant, and superior quality coatings.



The different processes include thermal evaporation, sputter deposition and are used in microelectronics, data storage, solar products, cutting tools, medical equipment, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the physical vapor deposition market in 2020.North America was the second-largest region in the physical vapor deposition market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the physical vapor deposition market.Major companies are developing advanced coating solutions, which improve productivity and are also environment friendly.



For instance, in 2020, Germany based Inorcoat introduced its new PVD plating technology for intaglio printing plates, which includes a thin-film development for printing plates.The new solution will also help the security printing industry to make industrial production more environmentally free.



Also, in 2020 US based Advanced Energy introduced its new Ascent MS multi-output power supply system for the lowest system and infrastructure costs in solar photovoltaic (PV) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems for the manufacturing of solar cells.



In October 2020, SDC Technologies, a US-based company that develops and manufactures performance abrasion-resistant coatings acquired COTEC for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of COTEC expands SDC technology’s range of liquid hard coatings, and the coating technologies from COTEC enable SDC to serve the ophthalmic market as a complete solution lens manufacturer.



COTEC is a Germany-based company that produces physical vapor deposition (PVD) and molecular layer deposition (MLD) materials.



The rising demand for medical devices and equipment is projected to drive the growth of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) market in the coming years.Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is increasingly being used by medical device manufacturers to create extremely strong, thin coatings on stainless steel, titanium, ceramics, and other advanced products.



PVD coating methods are used to increase corrosion resistance in medical device coatings, orthopedic surgical instruments, and implants.For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the USA continues to be the world’s largest medical device sector, with a projected value of $208 billion by 2023.



Therefore, the rising demand for medical devices and equipment propels the growth of the physical vapor deposition market.



The countries covered in the physical vapor deposition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



