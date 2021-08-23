Global E-Signature Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2030: Preference for Online Documentation Processes is Growing Rapidly

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Signature Market Research Report: By Component, Deployment Type, Type, Use Case, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global e-signature market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2021 to 2030 and reach $12,721.4 million revenue by 2030

With the surging penetration of the internet, the preference for online documentation processes is growing rapidly. This is making governments encourage the adoption of the technologies that can authenticate online transactions. Moreover, the rising demand for the smooth management of the supply chain, higher workflow efficiency, and security is fueling the need for digital authentication technologies.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of various e-signature service and solution providers. Moreover, with the increasing adoption of remote working policies by companies, on account of the imposition of lockdowns and social distancing protocols, and the burgeoning requirement for secure online transactions and connectivity are driving the expansion of the e-signature market.

Furthermore, the process of distributing signed PDF documents has made the procedure of in-person contract closing obsolete. During the age of COVID-19, the 'new normal' fuels the demand for e-signatures. For instance, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, recently declared that it will now accept documents using e-signatures in some cases.



Based on type, the e-signature market is classified into username and PIN, public key infrastructure (PKI), clickwrap, signature pad at point of sale (POS), voice signature, and others. Out of these, the PKI category held the largest share in the market in 2020, on account of the fact that PKI solutions guarantee document and signer authenticity in a cost-effective and secure manner.

These solutions comprise policies, standards, software, and hardware, which are rapidly becoming trusted entities for making sure that e-signatures are authenticated. Thus, with the increasing focus of businesses on adopting these solutions for improving cybersecurity, the PKI category will exhibit huge expansion.



The service category is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the fact that the lack of awareness and technical skills for managing large-scale operations is propelling the demand for maintenance, consultancy, implementation, and cloud services.



Furthermore, the service category is divided into professional and managed services. Between these, the managed services category dominated the market in 2020, on account of the huge requirement for higher operational security and cost-savings among companies. In addition to this, these services also facilitate the implementation and monitoring of solutions.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) e-signature market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.



This is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital services, surging online commerce activities, and growing user acceptance of online billing, payment facilities, and paperless transactions. Additionally, India is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major e-signature market players include

Entrust Datacard Corporation

RPost Communications Limited

Sertifi Inc.

Thales eSecurity Inc.

Docusign Inc.

SIGNiX Inc.

AssureSign LLC

Adobe Inc.

Ascertia Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

OneSpan Inc.

Secured Signing Limited

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Software

4.1.1.2 Hardware

4.1.1.3 Service

4.1.1.3.1 Managed

4.1.1.3.2 Professional

4.1.2 By Deployment Type

4.1.2.1 Cloud

4.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.3 By Type

4.1.3.1 PKI

4.1.3.2 Username and PIN

4.1.3.3 Signature pad at POS

4.1.3.4 Clickwrap

4.1.3.5 Voice signature

4.1.3.6 Others

4.1.4 By Use Case

4.1.4.1 Unmediated

4.1.4.2 Mediated

4.1.4.3 Third party

4.1.4.4 Internal

4.1.5 By Vertical

4.1.5.1 Government

4.1.5.2 BFSI

4.1.5.3 IT & telecom

4.1.5.4 Healthcare

4.1.5.5 Legal

4.1.5.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing adoption of signature pads

4.3.1.2 Increasing adoption of e-signature solutions based on SaaS delivery model

4.3.1.3 Rising use of e-signatures in healthcare sector

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for security, workflow efficiency, and supply chain enhancement in corporate sector

4.3.2.2 Requirement of security solutions amidst pandemic and remote working environment

4.3.2.3 Government support encouraging e-signature adoption

4.3.2.4 Increasing online documentation processes

4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High cost of e-signature licensing and availability of conventional alternatives

4.3.3.2 Lack of cross border standardization in terms of directives and laws for e-signatures

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Potential of untapped markets

4.3.4.2 Growing e-business across the globe

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.4.1 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

4.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on E-Signature Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Service, by Type

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.3 By Type

5.4 By Use Case

5.5 By Vertical

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Market Segment Breakdown of Major Countries

11.1 U.S. E-Signature Market, by Type

11.2 U.S. E-Signature Market, by Vertical

11.3 U.K. E-Signature Market, by Type

11.4 U.K. E-Signature Market, by Vertical

11.5 Germany E-Signature Market, by Type

11.6 Germany E-Signature Market, by Vertical

11.7 France E-Signature Market, by Type

11.8 France E-Signature Market, by Vertical

11.9 China E-Signature Market, by Type

11.10 China E-Signature Market, by Vertical

11.11 Japan E-Signature Market, by Type

11.12 Japan E-Signature Market, by Vertical

11.13 India E-Signature Market, by Type

11.14 India E-Signature Market, by Vertical



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Strategic Developments of Market Players



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/556sn1