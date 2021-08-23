Global Nanohybrids Market Analytics Report 2021-2026, Featuring Key Industry Players 3M Co., AkzoNobel, BASF SE, PlasmaChem GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich and Taihu Corp.

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanohybrids: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for nanohybrid composites, in value terms from 2020 through 2026. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified based on material type, application and region. Material types include silica (SiO2), titanium dioxide (TiO2), zirconia (ZrO2), carbons and metals. Applications include dental materials, electrical and electronic materials, coatings and paints, adhesives, catalysts, optical materials, medical and biochemical materials, and water treatment. Regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of World (ROW).

The global market for nanohybrid composites should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to reach $3.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for nanohybrid composites by the sol-gel process should grow from $845.8 million in 2021 to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for nanohybrid composites by other manufacturing processes should grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for nanohybrid composites within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for nanohybrids, with market estimation and market share analysis by material type, technology, application, and geographic region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market, and evaluation of the regulatory and environmental developments in the nanohybrids market

Detailed description on carbon nanohybrid composites, cellulose nanofibers nanohybrid composites and other nanohybrid composites

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of nanohybrid patents by each major category

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading nanohybrid industry players, including 3M Co., AkzoNobel, BASF SE, PlasmaChem GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich, and Taihu Corp.

This study was completed to describe the existing and emerging markets for nanohybrid composites. It is intended for those entities desiring a picture of ongoing activities for nanohybrid composites in the global or regional markets, and those looking for opportunities to enter the fast-growing emerging markets. Those entities include companies and research institutes involved or considering involvement in all aspects of nanohybrid technologies and business globally or regionally.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Global Market for Nanohybrid Composites by Material Type

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nanohybrid Composites by Application

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nanohybrid Composites by Technology

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nanohybrid Composites by Region

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Market for Nanohybrid Composites

Chapter 9 European Market for Nanohybrid Composites

Chapter 10 North American Market for Nanohybrid Composites

Chapter 11 Rest of the World Market for Nanohybrid Composites

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

