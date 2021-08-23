New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130133/?utm_source=GNW

The global commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow from $24.09 billion in 2020 to $26.60 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42%.. The growth is mainly due to rapid urbanization and low availability of arable land along with increasing demand for food due to the growing population. The market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.



The commercial greenhouse market consists of sales of greenhouse solutions and structures by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of various automation solutions for greenhouses. Commercial greenhouses are becoming increasingly common as a modern type of agricultural technique used for the production of fruits, berries, and nursery crops.



The main types of commercial greenhouses are glass greenhouse, plastic greenhouse.Glass greenhouses are a beautiful and glazing option and offer advantages such as better looks, flame-resistant, the maximum amount of natural light for plants, long-lasting, and easy to replace.



Plastic or polycarbonate glazing is a premium choice for growers living in all kinds of climates and offers benefits such as light-weight, durability, and low maintenance.The equipment used in commercial greenhouses includes cooling systems, heating systems, others.



Commercial greenhouses are used for the cultivation of various crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, nursery crops, others.



Europe was the largest region in the commercial greenhouse market in 2020.North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, automated irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate control software are key trends gaining popularity in the commercial greenhouse market.Indoor farmers can use artificial intelligence, automatic irrigation systems, pH cameras, and climate change tools to solve problems including disease prevention and pest management.



For instance, in 2019, US based precision agriculture company, iUNU came up with LUNA, an optical scanner system operated by iUNU, a US-based organization that constantly captures imagery in greenhouses and analyses visual data from growth cycles.The program is capable of recognizing stable crops and alerting farmers as issues arise.



Also, companies such as AppHarvest and Kentucky Fresh Harvest offer high-tech greenhouses which help to increase yield and improve harvest quality.



In March 2020, Israel based Netafim, a company providing agriculture technology acquired Gakon Horticultural Projects, a Dutch greenhouse firm, for an undisclosed amount.The deal brings together Netafim’s global footprint and precision agriculture experience with Gakon’s greenhouse technology.



The businesses will be able to extend their extensive greenhouse horticulture expertise and skills to new markets. Gakon Horticultural Projects is a greenhouse building company based in the USA that designs, manufactures, and constructs full greenhouse projects.



Increasing population and low availability of arable land are the key factors for the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.The vine seed production in greenhouse farming is more than double that of conventional cultivation attributing to regulated media and environmental conditions.



According to a study published in 2019, the world’s population will grow to 8.6 billion in 2030 and 9.8 billion in 2050, and food demand for world cereal equivalent (CE) food is expected to be around 10,094 million tons in 2030 and 14,886 million tons in 2050. Moreover, global food demand is estimated to have increased by 70% by the end of 2050. As a result, current arable land is under pressure to grow more food by using soil treatment devices. Thus, the situation of increasing food demand and decreasing arable land is expected to boost the growth of the commercial greenhouse market which provides better harvest both in terms of quality and quantity than the traditional methods.



The countries covered in the commercial greenhouse market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

