The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 1.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Our report on automated storage and retrieval systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expanding warehouse space in Europe and increasing demand for processed food and beverage. In addition, expanding warehouse space in Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated storage and retrieval systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automated storage and retrieval systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• E-commerce and 3PL

• Automotive

• Food and beverages

• Retail

• Other end-users



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automated storage and retrieval systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated storage and retrieval systems market covers the following areas:

• Automated storage and retrieval systems market sizing

• Automated storage and retrieval systems market forecast

• Automated storage and retrieval systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated storage and retrieval systems market vendors that include BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automated storage and retrieval systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

