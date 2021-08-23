The Office Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 3.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130182/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the office furniture market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a surge in the number of start-ups, premiumization in the office furniture industry, and rising number of office spaces. In addition, a surge in the number of start-ups is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The office furniture market in US analysis includes product, end-user, distribution channel, and material segments.



The office furniture market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Seating

• Table

• System

• Storage unit and file

• Overhead bins



By End-user

• Commercial

• Home office



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Material

• Wood

• Metal

• Others



This study identifies the emergence of online furniture stores as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market in us growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of convertible workstations and the introduction of multi-functional furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on office furniture market in us covers the following areas:

• Office furniture market sizing in US

• Office furniture market forecast in US

• Office furniture market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office furniture market vendors in the US that include Affordable Interior Systems Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Okamura Corp., and Steelcase Inc. Also, the office furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

