Media Advisory: President Bea Bruske Launches Canadian Labour Congress’ Cross-Country Election Tour in St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Bea Bruske will launch the Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour in St. John’s and will criss-cross the country over the next four weeks in support of candidates who are focused on a workers-centred recovery.



On Tuesday August 24, Bruske will join the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour to canvass in support of New Democrat candidate Mary Shortall.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the existing inequality in Canada. This federal election is about who can lead a recovery that leaves no one behind. Workers kept us all afloat through this incredibly difficult time by keeping us fed, healthy, housed and supported. We must now make sure the recovery is focused on alleviating inequality and providing decent work for all,” said Bruske.

With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions believe it is crucial that we challenge candidates across the country to commit to an equitable recovery that makes sure workers aren’t left behind. The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet and afford housing, groceries, or pay for their medicine if they get sick.

“Canada’s unions support candidates who are committed to creating good jobs that offer decent wages, benefits and a path to unionization. Candidates who believe in strengthening the public health care system by adding universal pharmacare and disaster-proofing our social safety net with investments in childcare and affordable housing.”

Learn more at canadianplan.ca.

What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for St. John’s East, Mary Shortall Where: Starting at 330 Portugal Cove Place When: Tuesday, August 24 at 5:30 pm Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

Contact information:

Chantal St. Denis

Cell 613-355-1962

media@clcctc.ca