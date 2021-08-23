Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Partners with Hydro One to support Indigenous Business in Ontario

Toronto, ON, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business partners with Hydro One

Toronto, ON – August 23, 2021 – Today, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced a partnership with Hydro One to support Indigenous owned businesses through two types of grants. Businesses that are majority owned and controlled by an Indigenous Canadian are encouraged to apply to one of two grant streams by September 13.

Level 1 Grants: 20 recipients will be awarded a $2,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Grants will be selected by lottery draw prior to September 30.

Level 2 Grants: 8 recipients will be awarded a $7,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Level 2 recipients are selected through a jury review process and will be notified by September 30.

“CCAB is proud to partner with Hydro One in support of Ontario Indigenous businesses,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCAB. “As a silver-certified member in our PAR program, Hydro One continues to demonstrate their commitment to achieving successful positive relations with the Indigenous community. This investment helps give support to those Indigenous businesses that need it the most.”

This partnership is part of Hydro One’s commitment to ensuring that 20 per cent of its community investments are directed to Indigenous communities. Hydro One is also committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to 5 per cent of the company’s purchases of materials and services by 2026.

“Hydro One is committed to supporting Indigenous-owned businesses in Ontario and growing our network of Indigenous suppliers as part of the continued empowerment of Indigenous communities,” said Penny Favel, VP Indigenous Relations, Hydro One. “By partnering with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, we can help Indigenous-owned businesses thrive as the economy restarts.”

Applications are now open and can be submitted online until September 13, 2021. Successful grant recipients will be notified by September 30, 2021. Learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply by CLICKING HERE.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov

