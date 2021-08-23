Honey Badger Silver Approved for Trading on OTCQB Under Symbol HBEIF

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol ‘HBEIF’.



Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger Silver commented, "The OTCQB listing is an important step towards strengthening our U.S. shareholder base and broadening our global investor reach. We have ambitious plans to grow Honey Badger into a sizeable, quality silver company through acquisition and discovery of silver assets. And we are leveraging industry-leading technical and market expertise to create a store of value based on silver ounces that has real potential to generate appreciable returns on investment.”

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and transparency. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of the Company’s common shares in the United States.



Honey Badger Silver management will be participating in the Stockpulse Silver Symposium in Coeur d’Alene on Sept 27-28.

Director Option Grant

In connection with the previously announced appointment of Mr. W. Douglas Eaton, B.A., B.Sc. to the Board of Directors on August 4, 2021, the Company has approved the grant of stock options to Mr. Eaton for the purchase of up to 750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s existing stock option plan having a period of five years from the date of grant and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver company. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

