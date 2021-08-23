The Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market is expected to grow by $ 2.79 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893453/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the atomic spectroscopy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety and the rapid growth of end-user industries. In addition, increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The atomic spectroscopy market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The atomic spectroscopy market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing

• Food and beverage testing

• Environmental testing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising awareness among end-users towards advanced instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the atomic spectroscopy market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on atomic spectroscopy market covers the following areas:

• Atomic spectroscopy market sizing

• Atomic spectroscopy market forecast

• Atomic spectroscopy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading atomic spectroscopy market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Bruker Corp., GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VWR International LLC. Also, the atomic spectroscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





