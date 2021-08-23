Shared & Smart Mobility Strategies in the Car Making Industry 2021: $11+ billion of Investments by Carmakers in Mobility Startup

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carmakers' Strategies in Shared & Smart Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines how carmakers are positioned in Smart Mobility across services such as car-sharing, ride-hailing, connected parking, electric vehicle charging, online car sales and robo-taxis. It also analyzes their Techno-commercial Readiness level in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

Carmakers are transforming to Mobility and Tech players to compete in the new era of Mobility which is being quickly transformed from a product to a service (MaaS). MaaS promises not only better vehicle utilization rates but also the best mode of transportation depending on the use case. The landscape is changing fast, as mobility becomes a battlefield for brand loyalty and new revenue pools.

This report examines how carmakers are positioned in Shared & Smart Mobility and what their Techno-commercial Readiness level is. In more detail this report provides:

Competitor analysis of key carmakers in Mobility Services segmented by capabilities in 15 key Mobility modes, technology competence and winning business models.

Assessment of their Mobility Portfolio: Technology: e.g. AI expertise; Strategy: investment in start-ups, partnerships, pilots, AMoD; and Market position and leadership

The state-of-the-art for the different business models in Smart Mobility

The evolution of the mobility landscape, with a focus on key enablers, critical markets, winning strategies and the impact of mobility as a service to different stakeholders

Car sharing and ride sharing are two of the forms of mobility that have attracted a lot of interest and investment since the remaining types are highly fragmented. Leading carmakers are racing to position themselves to take advantage of new opportunities and compete with new entrants.

Car-Sharing in Germany bounced back in 2021. Both the number of customers and fleets are increasing steadily in Germany. The evolution of Germany's car-sharing market is a key metric for the rate of consumer transition from car ownership to Mobility-as-a-Service in Western Europe's leading car market and one of the top hubs for autonomous, electrified and shared mobility. It also paves the way to the future of mobility with Robo-taxis, Robo-shuttles, aggregate mobility providers and Urban Air Mobility.

The successful execution of leading carmakers' Smart Mobility strategies in their domestic market is crucial as they cannot afford to miss out on the new revenue pools against new Mobility Service Providers.

China is a key market for the future of mobility for two reasons. First, it is the world's leading car market, even though it still has a relatively low car penetration. Second, it is the world's leader in Electric vehicle sales, with the government pushing for NEVs.



Key Topics Covered:





1. The State of Competition in Shared Mobility

1.1. Competitive Landscape & Carmaker Offerings in Shared & Smart Mobility Services

1.2. Carmaker Revenues from Financial Services & Mobility segments

1.3. $11+ billion of Investments by Carmakers in Mobility Startup

1.4. Key Partnerships in Mobility in 2020-21: the Evolving Landscape

1.5. New battlefronts in Shared Mobility

1.6.. New Mobility, incl. Shared services, presents an additional $1.5 trillion opportunity

2. Drivers & Trends Shaping the Future of Shared & Smart Mobility Services

2.1. Segmentation and Definitions of Shared & Smart Mobility Services

2.2. Consumer demands are shifting driven by Digitalization, urbanization & sustainability

2.3. Carmakers rethink their Online Car Sales Strategies & Digital Sales Channels due to COVID-19

2.4. Enabling Technology for Smart Mobility

3. Carmakers' Strategies in Shared & Smart Mobility

For each carmaker

Group Deliveries & Revenues 2016-2020

Vision in Mobility

Assessment of Mobility Portfolio

Technology readiness

Strategy: Business model evaluation (SW, AI), Business Segment & Investments Related to Smart Mobility

Competitor Assessment: Strategy, Technology Readiness, position & outlook in Smart Mobility

4. Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Electrified Mobility in China, Germany, California & India

4.1. Summary of Maturity of MaaS across major geographies

4.2. Smart Mobility in China

4.3. The Status & Outlook of Smart Mobility in Germany

4.4. The Status & Outlook of Smart Mobility in California, USA

4.5. Car sharing in North America vs. Europe

4.6. Shared Mobility in India

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW Group

Bosch

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai

Jaguar

KIA

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Porsche

Renault

Stellantis

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

