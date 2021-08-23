Global $1.2 Bn Animal Health Monitoring Software Markets to 2026: Focus on Cattle, Poultry, Swine, & Equine Markets

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market (2021-2026) by Deployment, End User, Animals and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market is estimated to be USD 821.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1200.7 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.89%.



Market Dynamics



The major factors driving the growth of the Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market are the increase in the number of cattle and a greater focus on their health, significant cost savings associated with livestock monitoring management, technological advancements, and sensor technologies purchased by farmers to detect diseases and take corrective action.

Furthermore, the spread of viruses amongst animals such as bird flu and the concern of humans getting infected by eating those infected animals had made people more concerned about animal health leading to the market growth.

In addition, numerous initiatives and support offered by the government, other animal welfare organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are expanding market prospects and creating more opportunities for market growth.



However, a shortage of skilled personnel to track animal behavior effectively using technology and the expensive costs associated with it, such as labor and maintenance costs, and strict government restrictions, are restraining and creating challenges for the growth of the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Carestream Health, Clientrax, Ezyvet Limited, Finnish Net Solutions, Firmcloud Corporation, Henry Schein, etc.



Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into on-cloud and on-premises. Amongst the two, the on-cloud segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

By End User, the market is classified as academic & research institutes, pet owners, and veterinarians. Amongst all, the Veterinarians segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Animals, the market is classified as cattle, poultry, swine, equine, and others. Amongst all, the Cattle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

IDEXX Launches Rapid Digital Cytology Service to further accelerate Delivery of Veterinary Healthcare. - 17th January 2020

Nordhealth, Inc. Acquired Vetserve & Sanimalis to help expand their products and operations in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark and to gain great new team members - 7th October 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Population of Livestock

4.1.2 Growing Cattle Health Problems

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Proper Regulations by Government

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technology Advancement in the Field

4.3.2 Increasing Research and Development of New Monitoring Software

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technical Skilled Person Required

4.4.2 Lack of Awareness amongst People

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On Cloud

6.3 On-Premise



7 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Academic & Research Institutes

7.3 Pet Owners

7.4 Veterinarians



8 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cattle

8.3 Poultry

8.4 Swine

8.5 Equine

8.6 Others



9 Global Animal Health Monitoring Software Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

Afimilk Ltd.

Carestream Health

Clientrax

Ezyvet Limited

Finnish Net Solutions

MSD Animal Health

Nordhealth

Firmcloud Corporation

Henry Schein

Hippo Manager Software

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc

Merck & Co. Inc

OERCA, LLC

Stoelting Co.

Patterson Companies

Rex Animal Health Inc

Timeless Veterinary Systems

Vetter Software

Via Information System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3oi9e