Data Center UPS Market: Top Three Trends Augmenting Industry Share Through 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The data center UPS market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 5 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing penetration of cloud computing services and applications coupled with the rise in the number of novel data centers will boost the growth of the industry. The emergence of cutting-edge technologies has necessitated advanced storage, data computing, and transmission in infrastructure. This has compelled numerous companies to transit to colocation service providers from enterprise-owned data centers. Besides, the higher deployment of economy (ECO) modes that are operative on both line-interactive and on-line products, to provide reliable and energy-efficient UPS power for data centers will favor the market expansion.

The rising usage of internet-enabled devices, like smartphones, has triggered the adoption of advanced UPS systems from data centers to process large amounts of data. As per estimates, smartphone usage in the U.S. grew from 81% in 2019 to 85% in 2021. These solutions also ensure that the data centers consistently operate to facilitate an uninterrupted real-time data transfer and provide a reliable continuous power supply during power outages.

Mentioned below are some of the key prospects enhancing the data center UPS market share:

Potential across the IT & telecom sector

Demand for data center UPS systems in the IT & telecom sector will see expansion in the forecasted time with the influx of AI, IoT, and 5G, technologies. This is ascribed to the growing up-gradation of data centers in the telecom sector to meet the rising technological needs. The emergence of smart cities & homes, intelligent transportation, and over-the-top (OTT) services has brought major changes in consumer preferences. Increasing investments by telecom companies in data centers to enhance versatility, network capacity, and offer reduced costs will add to the data center UPS market progression.

APAC to witness higher demand

Asia Pacific, driven by the mount in digital infrastructure development initiatives, is anticipated to record a substantial share in the data center UPS market. The higher incursion of digitalization in several industry verticals in the region has paved the path for powerful IT infrastructures for data management. Owing to this, several regional market participants are coming up with novel product introductions to supply high-performance UPS systems to meet the rising data center requirements. For instance, Vertiv, in March 2021, introduced its next-generation mid-size UPS system, Vertiv Liebert EXM2, to offer double conversion efficiency in critical applications in India.

Innovative and competitive business strategies

Leading data center UPS manufacturers are actively taking up long-term partnerships with private and government organizations for installing smart solutions. For instance, Eaton Corporation, in June 2021, proliferated the portfolio of its microdata center and UPS series in order to provide energy-efficient and edge-deployable solutions to organizations in a bid to future-proof the data center infrastructures.

The companies are also coming up with new product launches and innovative solutions to reinforce their market position. For instance, ABB Ltd., in May 2020, introduced the MegaFlex solution to provide a compact as well as a resilient UPS system to facilitate reduced energy losses. The system also offers enhanced sustainable power technology with over 97% high-efficiency converters.

Furthermore, the increasing deployment of online double conversion technology in data center UPS systems will also contribute to the data center UPS market growth. This technology not only offers the highest level of power protection in equipment but also provides overload protection with wide input voltage tolerance, static bypass facility as well as failsafe and self-diagnostic features.

