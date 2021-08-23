Global Hematological Cancer Therapy Market Report 2021: A Market with Sales of $39.9 Billion in 2020 - Market is Diverse and Highly Genericized

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hematological Cancer (Blood Cancer) Therapy Market to 2027 - Market Analysis and Forecast by Therapy Type, Marketed and Pipeline Products, Clinical Trials, Key Deals and Trends, and Unmet Needs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Targeted therapies are currently the most valuable segment within the hematological cancer market, accounting for $39.9B worth of sales in 2020.

The hematological cancer therapy market is diverse and highly genericized. Use of generic chemotherapies is expected to fall in the near future, while the use of targeted, personalized therapies is expected to increase.



Hematological cancers, often referred to as blood cancers, encompass over 100 diverse neoplasms that arise from the abnormal proliferation or differentiation of cells of the blood, bone marrow, or lymph nodes. Hematological cancers accounted for almost 10% of new cancer diagnoses in the US in 2020. A diverse array of drugs are used in the treatment of hematological cancers.

Historically, chemotherapies were an important part of the treatment paradigm for many indications. The emergence of more targeted therapies in recent years has seen a shift away from chemotherapy, in some cases towards a more personalized approach. The use of cell therapies has been pioneered in the treatment of hematological cancers and several such therapies are now available for multiple indications.



Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of multiple pipeline therapies encompassing a wide range of therapeutic modalities, with cell therapies expected to see the greatest increase in growth to 2027.

Targeted therapies currently account for the highest proportion of sales, followed by antibodies. Together, these therapeutics have accounted for over 90% of sales since 2016.

Indication-specific differences means some patients have access to multiple therapy types, while others are underserved. The degree of pipeline innovation is highly variable between indications.

The most important unmet needs in the hematological cancer market include: the need for greater therapeutic options for relapsed/refractory patients across multiple indications, the need to better understand the most effective sequencing of treatments, the need for greater therapeutic options for high-risk patients and the need to reduce the increasingly high cost of therapy.

Key Questions Answered

What are the main trends in the treatment of hematological cancers today?

What is the status of clinical trials in hematological cancers? Which indications have the greatest number of late-stage trials and who are the most active sponsors of clinical trials in hematological cancers?

How does the market in branded therapies look in terms of therapy types? Which indications have the greatest number of marketed products? What are the top selling treatments globally?

How many and what types of therapies are currently in development? Which targets are most heavily investigated? Which indications have strong pipelines and which are lacking in diversity?

What are the current unmet needs across hematological cancers? What the opportunities for developers in this setting and what are the main challenges?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Hematological Cancer Overview

3.1. What Are Hematological Cancers?

3.2. Treatment Management for Hematological Cancers

3.3. Important Milestones in the Treatment of Hematological Cancers in the 8MM



4. Trends



5. Value Chain

5.1. Hematological Cancers Value Chain

5.2. Antibodies

5.3. Cell Therapies

5.4. Chemotherapies

5.5. Other MOAs

5.6. Targeted Therapies



6. Clinical Trials

6.1. Clinical Trials for Hematological Cancers

6.2. Ongoing Clinical Trials for Hematological Cancers

6.3. Ongoing Clinical Trials for Hematological Cancers by Region

6.4. Ongoing Clinical Trials in Hematological Cancers by Leading Sponsors

6.5. Clinical Trials in Hematological Cancers - Challenges

6.6. Clinical Trials in Hematological Cancers - Opportunities



7. Marketed Products

7.1. Hematological Cancers Marketed Products Globally

7.2. Hematological Cancers Marketed Products in the 8MM

7.3. Total Market Size for Hematological Cancers

7.4. Leading Antibody Treatments Globally

7.5. Leading Cell Therapy Treatments Globally

7.6. Leading Chemotherapy Treatments Globally

7.7. Leading Treatments with Other MOAs Globally

7.8. Leading Targeted Therapy Treatments Globally



8. Pipeline Products

8.1. Global Hematological Cancer Pipeline Products

8.2. Global Hematological Cancer Pipeline - Antibodies

8.3. Global Hematological Cancer Pipeline - Cell Therapies

8.4. Global Hematological Cancer Pipeline - Chemotherapies

8.5. Global Hematological Cancer Pipeline - Other MOAs

8.6. Global Hematological Cancer Pipeline - Targeted Therapies



9. Market Analysis

9.1. Market Analysis and Forecast - Antibodies

9.2. Market Analysis and Forecast - Cell Therapies

9.3. Market Analysis and Forecast - Chemotherapies

9.4. Market Analysis and Forecast - Other MOAs

9.5. Market Analysis and Forecast - Targeted Therapies

9.6. Top 10 Completed Deals in the Hematological Cancer Space Since 2017

9.7. Latest Deals in the Hematological Cancer Space

9.8. Mergers and Acquisitions Hematological Cancer - H2 2020-H1 2021

9.9. Mergers and Acquisitions Hematological Cancer - H2 2020



10. Companies

10.1. BMS

10.2. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen

10.3. Novartis

10.4. Pfizer

10.5. Roche



11. Opportunities and Unmet Needs

11.1. Global Hematological Cancers - Opportunities

11.2. Global Hematological Cancers - Challenges

11.3. Unmet Needs in Hematological Cancers - Gap Analysis



12. Appendix



