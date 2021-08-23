MEXC Global Joins Avalaunch in Bolstering the Avalanche Blockchain Space

Singapore, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Global is proud to join forces with Avalaunch to improve the efficiency of the Avalanche blockchain . The two entities aim to provide a medium for prospective projects to thrive. MEXC and Avalaunch strongly agree that the Avalanche network has a bright future.



Avalaunch , powered by the Avalanche blockchain, is a multi-featured launchpad. It harbors several features that include providing fair fundraising services. Moreover, it is easy-to-use and comes with world-class Initial DEX Offering services.

Avalaunch Uplifts the Avalanche Network

Avalaunch has garnered interest from several international communities worldwide. As revealed on Twitter, Vietnam is the latest addition to its international following. Others who joined the launchpad's journey earlier include Turkey, Japan, and China.

This week, Avalaunch plans to launch its first IDO with tutorials to guide investors. The event places Avalanche and Avalaunch's token $XAVA on the financial world's notice.

A Future Destined for Greatness

Avalaunch is by far the most promising launchpad within the Avalanche ecosystem. The platform puts investor's interests first. It has high-end features, i.e., stable and dynamic pools, several auction types, with a wide range of crypto assets, including stablecoins.

MEXC's consistent growth and vast experience in incubation services and IEOs have made it into more than just a trading platform. By partnering with Avalaunch, the exchange validates its character as a true advocate for innovation. Moreover, MEXC Global has an extensive digital asset listing and huge trading volume of above $500M+. These facts surely ascertain investors that Avalanche's future is as bright as the sun.

As Avalanche aims to grow into one of the best blockchain networks, it needs an unshakeable foundation. MEXC brings its extensive resources to propel the network by providing liquidity for projects at their most essential stage of development. Avalaunch's IDO coupled with MEXC's IEO spells success for any project leveraging Avalanche.

MEXC Global also plans to incorporate its platform with Avalanche's C-Chain. This will raise Avalanche's status on the blockchain space, with the network having access to MEXC's enormous client base.

Expressing his excitement towards the collaboration, Avalaunch's founder Mark Stanwyck said, "we are thrilled to be partnering with MEXC to help incubate the early Avalanche ecosystem. Every step of the way, the MEXC team has been genuinely interested in learning about the technology and community that makes Avalanche unique, which, as an accelerator, is incredibly important to us as well. We are confident that by combining networks, and leveraging MECX's tremendous reach, we can help bring attention and mindshare to this truly special platform."

About Avalaunch

Avalaunch allows new and innovative projects to prepare for launch, focusing and emphasizing fair and broad distribution. Gracefully powered by the Avalanche platform, it has its values deeply rooted in the early Avalanche community. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.

Projects are thus interconnected with confident and informed users, who are properly aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. To learn more about this great project, visit their social media pages: Website , Twitter , Telegram .

About MEXC Global

MEXC is a world-leading crypto exchange, the best one-stop trading solution. It provides projects and investors with trading, token circulation, and time deposits, among other benefits. The platform supports over 850 cryptos and tokens and has the most certificates for global compliance.

To directly interact with its continuously growing community, and to learn more about this tremendous global exchange, visit their social media pages: Website , Facebook , Instagram , Telegram , Twitter .

Media Contacts -

Contact Name — Alson, CMO

Email — alson.liu@mexc.com

Company — MEXC Global

Source Link