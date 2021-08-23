Global Federated Learning Market Report 2021: New Approach to Building AI Models - WeBank and IBM Lead Patenting Activities

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Federated Learning: New Approach to Building AI Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Federated learning is a distributed ML architecture that enables a global model to be trained using decentralized data. It is intended to utilize data from across an organization accurately and effectively.

To help companies gain valuable insights about this emerging technique, this report offers an overview of the federated learning industry, market dynamics, key market players, research directions, key application areas, and recent developments.

Traditional machine learning (ML) models are centralized and involve vast amounts of data. However, both the urgency to guarantee data privacy and to abide by strict regulations imposed across regions have contributed to the emergence of a new and powerful alternative technique, federated learning. Instead of acquiring data from a central server or cloud, federated learning allows localized model training.

The technique ensures privacy preservation, and better global models are trained without exchanging raw data that holds private and sensitive information. Attracted to this powerful privacy-protecting technique, a growing number of market participants, academics, and end-use industries are adopting federated learning at an unprecedented rate.

The following chapters are included:

Overview of federated learning

Market forecast, drivers, and challenges

Key research directions for federated learning

IP landscape analysis

Key enablers and recent technology developments

Companies to action, including Edgify, Owkin, Fetch.ai, Sherpa Europe, and WeBank

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Building AI Models for the Federated Learning Industry

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Opportunity Analysis

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Methodology Explained

2.4 Key Findings

3.0 Overview of Federated Learning

3.1 Federated Learning Emerging as New Design for ML Implementation

3.2 Different Federated Learning Types

3.3 Typical Federated Learning Applications

4.0 Market Forecast, Key Drivers, and Challenges

4.1 Federated Learning Market Forecast and Regional Insights

4.2 Growth Drivers and Restraints of Federated Learning Market

5.0 Key Research Directions for Federated Learning

5.1 Research Directions for Federated Learning

5.2 Various Research Topics Related to System Model Design and Application Areas

5.3 Methods to Ensure Privacy, Security, and Resource Management

6.0 IP Landscape Analysis

6.1 China and the US Demonstrate the Most Patent Publications

6.2 WeBank and IBM Lead Patenting Activities across the Globe

7.0 Key Enablers and Recent Technology Developments

7.1 Key Enablers of Developing Federated Learning in the Market

7.2 Technology Giants Driving Industry Innovation

7.3 Marketplace, Intelligent Computing Service, and Medical Research as Emerging Focus Areas for Federated Learning

8.0 Companies to Action

8.1 Edgify Ltd., UK

8.2 Owkin Inc., US

8.3 Fetch.ai Limited, UK

8.4 Sherpa Europe S.L., Spain

8.5 WeBank Co., Ltd., China

9.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Open-source Strategy for Building Federated Learning Ecosystem

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships for Accelerating Technology Development to Meet Substantial Market Demand

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Federated Learning for Complying with Privacy-Preserving Regulations

10.0 Key Contacts

