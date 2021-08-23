Iceland Seafood International hf: 1H 2021 results and electronic investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its interim consolidated financial statement for 1H 2021 after closing of markets on August 26th 2021. The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence. Participants to the meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com .