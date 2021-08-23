Contently Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Marketing Platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the content marketing solution of choice for the world's most valuable brands, has been recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Marketing Platforms.



Contently was one of only two companies to be named a Customers' Choice for Content Marketing Platforms—which is based on extensive customer feedback from companies with $50M+ in annual revenue.

Contently was also recently ranked the #1 Enterprise Content Creation Technology in G2's Grid for the 4th time in a row. Contently powers the content marketing programs of premiere brands like Dell Technologies, American Express, RBC, Marriott, and many more.

“Alongside our G2 honors, being named a 2021 Customers' Choice for Content Marketing Platforms by Gartner Peer Insights validates that we're achieving our mission: to help brands tell great stories and build deeper relationships with their audience," said Contently CEO Pearl Collings. “Customer feedback means everything to us, and with our coming launch of new ideation and ROI features, we're excited to keep raising the bar."

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

