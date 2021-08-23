Splash Beverage Group to Debut its Brands at the 84th Annual National Beer Wholesalers Association Convention & Trade Show

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group , Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it will present its growing portfolio of brands at the 84th Annual National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Convention & Trade Show to be held in Las Vegas on October 3 – 6, 2021.

Splash will feature its brands including SALT Tequila, Copa di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria at its dedicated 20’x20’ space for the first time at this all-important industry event to more than 500 distributors looking for brands that align with their markets.

Held each year in the fall, the NBWA Annual Convention provides valuable education programs for the beer industry and introduces distributors to new products, technologies, and vendors.

“We’re very pleased that the NBWA will be held in person this year and look forward to meeting with new potential distributors and closing on some additional territories for the brands during the event,” stated Splash CEO Robert Nistico.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

