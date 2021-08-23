TaskUs Ensures All 30,000+ Employees Benefit from Company IPO

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its successful IPO on NASDAQ on June 11, TaskUs committed to paying a cash or equity award to every one of their over 30,000 employees. Hundreds of the company's leaders around the globe were awarded equity. Every other employee will receive a one-time cash bonus based on their tenure at the company.



“This company only exists because of the tireless work of our frontline teammates and incredible efforts of our support organizations from HR to IT to Finance. Without them there would be no IPO. So, we wanted to ensure every TaskUs employee got a chance to participate with a bonus, and to continue our investments to support their career growth,” said TaskUs CEO, Bryce Maddock. “We are committed to investing in our people through industry-leading benefits, career advancement opportunities and great employee experience and we will always put action behind our teammate-focused values.”

In line with the company’s core value of Continuous Self-Improvement, TaskUs also announced that it is launching a global Tuition Reimbursement and Professional Development Program, which provides support to employees seeking professional and academic development.

“Empowering our employees is what helps us deliver #RidiculouslyGood innovation to more than 100 of the world’s biggest brands and most disruptive companies,” said Maddock. “We have always invested in our teammates, and ramping up development programs will help us keep pace with the speed of innovation and demand for advanced digital skills.”

TaskUs this year was awarded Best Global Culture by Comparably and as one of the "Best Places to Work" by Business Intelligence, among other recognitions for its people-centered culture.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

