CareCentrix Named 2021 Best Workplace for Aging Services by FORTUNE

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, the leader in health-at-home solutions, today announced the company’s inclusion in the 2021 Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ list presented by FORTUNE.



This award is another recognition of CareCentrix people and culture, following CareCentrix earning the Great Place to Work Certification in 2020 and 2021, Top Workplaces USA Award in 2021, in addition to several regional awards.

The FORTUNE award is based on an analysis of anonymous survey responses from U.S. employees working in senior housing, senior care, and at-home care positions in the aging services industry. The survey asks employees to provide feedback about their trust in the company and how their organization helps them reach their full potential.

“Business building at its best is creating a people-growing machine,” explained CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. “If we want to do great things as a company, we need to invest in a workplace where people can bring their best selves to work.”

Some CareCentrix innovations include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: CareCentrix Cares was established to meet the critical needs of employees going through difficult challenges. CareCentrix Cares program is exclusively funded by CareCentrix employees for CareCentrix employees. Since 2015, CareCentrix has distributed more than $650K in financial assistance to more than 350 employees.

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes that employees at every level of the organization have a voice in making CareCentrix a better place to work. The VOE team is a critical partner to management in creating new programs to help employees develop professionally, live healthier lives and have fun at work.

The Women’s Network: CareCentrix believes it is critical to support and promote the growth and development of its female team members. Founded in 2017, the Women’s Network supports career development through its educational workshops, mentoring, speaker series, and networking.

