Sysco Announces Limited Time Offer for Fresh Summeripe® Peaches Bursting with Farm Fresh Flavor

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today a limited time offer for fresh Summeripe® Peaches. These peaches are grown with sustainable farming in mind and have been perfected through an innovative all-natural ripening process to ensure they are perfectly ready to eat when they are delivered to customers.



All Sysco broadline sites in the United States will offer these delicious peaches to customers for a minimum of six weeks, starting on Aug. 23. The products are available on Sysco SHOP, Sysco’s online ordering platform.

Summeripe® Peaches are perfected through a controlled ripening process that mimics the best of a natural environment, providing ideal humidity, temperature, and airflow. In addition, the fruit is evaluated for flavor, aroma, color, and texture, including pressure testing to ensure it is not too soft.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer fresh Summeripe® brand peaches to our customers,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Sysco is passionate about providing only the best products and services to our customers. Through this limited time offer, Sysco is supporting our customers’ success by providing innovative products to keep menus fresh and exciting for diners.”

Additionally, until Oct. 1, Sysco will sponsor a social media contest to promote the best recipes using the Summeripe® peaches. The contest’s goal is to demonstrate that peaches are more than just a hand fruit to enjoy. They can be enjoyed in a variety of creative recipes, including salsas, smoothies, desserts and entrees.

The contest is open to everyone in the United States. Participants can enter by following @SyscoFoodie on Instagram, or by following @SyscoFoods on Facebook. Steps to enter the contest will be posted on each social media platform. Available prizes include 10 swag bags containing a fruit knife, peach slicer, clothing, a USB charger, and other items.

Some of Sysco’s highly experienced culinary specialists will also provide recipes using the peaches. These recipes can be found on Sysco Foodie on Sysco’s social media channels.

