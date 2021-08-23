Riverside Insights’ Experiences 79% Growth in the Battelle Early Childhood Assessment as Schools Plan for 2021/2022 Testing

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments, announced today that sales of the Battelle® Developmental Inventory (BDI) family of products have spiked 79% this year. In addition, the company’s Battelle® Developmental Inventory , 3 rd Edition™ (BDI-3™) , the newest and most comprehensive early childhood assessment on the market, has experienced accelerating customer adoption, especially over the last five months. The Battelle product family sales have increased 300% in Pennsylvania, 40% in Florida, and 50% in Texas year over year, with many other states experiencing strong double-digit growth.



“Developmental delays are a primary concern as we emerge from remote learning restrictions and reinstate in-person assessment interactions. The BDI-3 offers early childhood caregivers, including educational systems, health & human service agencies, pediatricians, and other childcare providers the deepest insight into a child’s developmental progress and readiness for face-to-face learning,” said Sunjay Talele, General Manager of the Clinical Business at Riverside Insights. “We’re extremely excited about the momentum the BDI-3 has generated throughout the early childhood space because it reflects the growing awareness that this kind of data in this format is essential for families, healthcare, and educational systems to navigate the complexity of hybrid learning environments, which will likely be with us for years.”

Currently, practitioners across all 50 states use the BDI for special services eligibility, with about 16 states requiring the BDI as an anchor tool or chosen from a select list. Many of these states also use the data for reporting federal outcomes and an additional three states have already switched to the new BDI-3. Of the states using the BDI as a preferred tool for eligibility, Maine, South Dakota and Alabama as well as a large Texas Head Start Program, have already switched to the BDI-3. With over 15,000 score reports completed so far this year and over 900 reports now running each week, the momentum for BDI is accelerating with the ever-increasing focus on ensuring early intervention for our youngest learners.

The cloud-based BDI administration, scoring, and reporting platform enables early childhood caregivers, Part C and Part B agency leaders, schools, school psychologists, speech language pathologists and private clinicians to obtain early insight into a child’s developmental progress, evaluate readiness for school, and inform eligibility for special education resources. It has consistently been the industry standard for early identification, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date norms. The BDI-3 Developmental Screening and Complete batteries measure mastery of developmental milestones and behaviors from birth to age 7 years, 11 months across the five critical domains – communication, social-emotional, adaptive, motor and cognitive – and 13 subdomains. The new Battelle Early Academic Survey (BEAS) included in the BDI-3 launch offers a kindergarten readiness assessment tool, helping evaluate early literacy and numeracy foundational skills and support decisions on the additional resources needed to prepare young children for their K-12 school years.

New Tests, Resources and Customer Experience Enhancements

The new BDI-3 subscription pricing model enables ongoing product and digital experience enhancements for its users, reducing the major upfront outlay and supporting predictable annual budgeting for subscribers. Available today, the BDI-3 subscription offers access to new tests and supplemental resources including:

Battelle Early Academic Survey (BEAS) for early literacy and numeracy evaluation

The Mobile Data Solution, which features guided offline and online digital administration, integrated online scoring, and easy-to-use quick reporting for IDEA

In-context chat support for instant responses from an expert

Lesson Plans with intervention activities mapped to each domain and subdomain will be available in Q4 of 2021.

On August 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. CDT, Riverside Insights will offer “Enhancing your BDI-3 Experience,” a webinar introducing the BDI-3 Lesson Plans and other new features. Registration for the webinar is available here .

To learn more about the BDI-3, visit www.bdi-3.com or read the blog post .

