HERE Technologies and WeatherOptics partner to optimize routing and improve ETAs before and during disruptive weather

August 23, 2021

New York and Chicago – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced a new partnership with WeatherOptics, a leading weather intelligence platform in the supply chain and logistics space, to provide improved Estimated Time of Arrivals (ETAs) and optimized routing before and during high-impact weather situations.

WeatherOptics increases supply chain visibility by using weather data, non-weather factors, and ground truth impact data to understand how weather impacts driver and vehicle performance. The company works with some of the largest shippers and supply chain software companies in North America to help predict and mitigate trucking delays and accidents. WeatherOptics will now use HERE Routing to provide its customers with high quality, real-time routing and vehicle data services.

The HERE platform’s marketplace offers secure data and service exchange, essential location data, technology, and a rich ecosystem of partners. With WeatherOptics services now on the HERE Marketplace, transportation and logistics customers can receive new predictive insights, including weather-adjusted ETAs, road conditions, and business disruption levels, with forecasts up to 7 days in advance.

“The goal is to have transportation companies be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to disruptive weather conditions,” says Scott Pecoriello, Founder and CEO at WeatherOptics. “If HERE users can be alerted several hours or even days ahead of time about the likelihood of delays and disruptions, they can improve how they work with their drivers, dispatchers, logistics planners –– and ultimately –– their customers.”

“Understanding upcoming weather patterns provides key insights for logistics managers as they build faster, safer and more cost-effective route planning solutions,” said Stuart Ryan, Senior Director and Head of Transportation & Logistics Sales at HERE Technologies. “The HERE Marketplace makes it easy for logistics companies to utilize these valuable datasets from WeatherOptics to help increase their operational efficiencies and visibility of customer assets in real-time.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About WeatherOptics, Inc.

WeatherOptics is a leader in the weather intelligence space, providing companies with insights and forecasts that eliminate guesswork and improve visibility of key operations. Using data from more than 40 million connected vehicles, WeatherOptics helps shippers, carriers, and supply chain software companies focus on moving goods around the world safely and efficiently in spite of the weather. To learn more about WeatherOptics, please visit www.weatheroptics.co.



