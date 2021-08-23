Oportun Named One of Bay Area’s Top Workplaces for 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Bay Area News Group for the third consecutive year. Oportun has been named a top place to work by regional or national publications in each of the last seven years.

The Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measures multiple aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Oportun employees throughout its Bay Area offices and retail locations participated in the survey.

“Being named a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year is a strong validation of our efforts to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work culture where our employees have a real sense of belonging,” said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. “Maintaining an innovative culture with a strong sense of purpose requires continuous and deliberate work. We are proud to see our vision reflected in the feedback our employees have provided to Bay Area Top Workplaces.”

As an A.I.-driven provider of inclusive, affordable financial services, Oportun is guided by a mission to provide affordable and responsible credit to low- and moderate-income individuals. Since 2006, Oportun has lent over $10.5 billion through over 4.3 million affordable loans that have saved customers an estimated $1.9 billion in interest and fees, according to a study commissioned by Oportun and conducted by the Financial Health Network, a leading nonprofit authority on consumer financial health.



About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Media Contact

George Gonzalez

650-769-0441

george.gonzalez@oportun.com