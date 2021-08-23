Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2021-2027: Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber, Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Tiles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ceramic Tiles estimated at US$58.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Porcelain, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$40.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glazed segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Ceramic Tiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Scratch Free Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Scratch Free segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ceramic Tiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability, Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors

Recent Market Activity

Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance

Technological Trends in a Nutshell

Style Trends in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing

Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments

Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating

Revolutionary Decorative Trends

Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles

Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit Market Expansion

Stone Tile: Imitating Nature

Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber, Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand

Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for Wooden Ceramic Tiles

Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Digital Ceramic Tile Printing

Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing Technology

Functions of a Printhead

Xaar's Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier Piezoelectric Printheads

Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing

Sustainable Ceramic Tiles

Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile's Simplicity with Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology

LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving

Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies

Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations

Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production

Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs, Textures and Properties

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

