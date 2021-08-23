TULA Skincare Launches Into Sephora Canada and Hires VP of International to Lead Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods, is excited to announce that it is expanding its North American footprint and launching into Sephora Canada.



Beginning today, TULA will be available for purchase in the retailer’s full network of over 80 stores, including locations in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, and will offer an extended assortment available on Sephora.ca and on the Sephora app.

“We’re excited to welcome TULA Skincare to Sephora, and look forward to providing our clients with access to the brand’s coveted probiotic extract and superfood powered products that they’ve been requesting for several years,” said Jane Nugent, Senior Vice-President Merchandising, Sephora Canada. “TULA’s innovative formulas and brand positioning focused on confidence offers our portfolio a unique, refreshing feel that we know clients will love as part of our Clean at Sephora brands.”

Founded in 2014 by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness with a clean, clinical approach to beauty that looks at research and clinical studies to continuously innovate in skincare with breakthrough products, and cutting-edge ingredient formulations that include probiotic extracts and superfoods. The brand is a top search term on Sephora.CA and Sephora Canada clients will now be able to shop TULA’s assortment of products, including best-selling favorites like the ‘Cult Classic’ Purifying Face Cleanser, ‘Glow & Get it’ Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm,’ and ‘24-7 Moisture’ Hydrating Day & Night Cream. Clients will also be able to shop products within the brand’s core, ageless and sensitive franchises, allowing them to create a personalized skincare experience, no matter where they are in their skin care journey.

“We’re excited to launch our first international partnership with Sephora Canada and hope to emulate the great relationships we’ve already established with our U.S.-based retail partners,” said Amanda Domaleczny VP of Sales at TULA. “We’ve seen tremendous growth and have worked to solidify ourselves as a top performing and desired prestige skincare brand that drives strong customer acquisition, retention and revenue for our retail partners in the US. With substantial shelf space in Sephora Canada’s full network of doors and an extended online assortment, we look forward to making TULA accessible to our customers throughout Canada with our exclusive partnership with Sephora”.

This new partnership allows TULA and Sephora Canada to build upon their shared brand pillars and aligned commitments to various initiatives, which include clean beauty and inclusivity. Following Sephora Canada’s announcement of joining The Fifteen Percent Pledge - which calls on major retailers to pledge 15 percent of their shelf space to black-owned businesses - and its new localized commitment to dedicate 25 percent of its brand offering to BIPOC-owned brands by 2026, this partnership with TULA marks a step towards achieving this goal. Equally as important to TULA is Sephora Canada’s devotion to clean beauty. As a doctor founded, clean and clinical skincare brand, TULA is proud to partner with retailers like Sephora Canada who are leading the industry forward by launching programs and initiatives that serve to be a catalyst for positive change.

With plans to continue growing the brand on a global scale, TULA has also recently appointed Shirley Chen as VP of International. Prior to joining TULA, Shirley held VP of International Business Development roles for various brands such as Bliss Skincare, Too Faced Cosmetics (Estée Lauder Group) and Kate Somerville Skincare (Unilever Prestige) managing Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Latin American. She has over 20 years of extensive experience leading global beauty groups and brands through domestic, regional and international business developments and go-to market strategies.

“Our move into Canada is an extension of TULA’s wide-spread demand and signals the first of many new growth opportunities for us. For this next phase, we’re bringing in the best of the best to build out our strategic international plan under Shirley’s leadership,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “We’re excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to leveraging her significant operational experience and strong network of global partners. We believe that healthy skin should have no boundaries and want to help drive the democratization of beauty so that we can bring clean and effective offerings to glow-getters across the world.”

For a list of Sephora Canada locations where TULA Skincare products are available beginning August 23, 2021 please visit https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, effective and clinically proven skincare brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods that have the unique ability to cleanse, soothe, and calm skin, while balancing the microbiome. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also great for your skin, and uses the latest research to determine which ingredients to include or not. With a focus on being healthy and confident, rather than perfect, TULA Skincare aims to help everyone #EmbraceYourSkin and unleash your glow.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to explore 25,000 products from over 400 carefully curated brands, and safely engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 80 stores across Canada. Clients can also visit Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in North America. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

