Moving iMage Technologies to Exhibit at CinemaCon 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment, will be exhibiting at CinemaCon 2021, August 23-26, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
MiT plans to demonstrate its cinema-centric product lines, including:
- CineQC management application, which provides a detailed record of every auditorium check and easy collection of quality control statistics, and the ability to remotely solve minor auditorium problems, such as volume, lights, masking, audio and more.
- ALMS/ALF LED lighting solutions, which allow for the easy transition from 120V incandescent lighting to energy efficient, long lasting LED lighting.
- IS-20/30 power management and filtering products, which protect cinema electronics and other sensitive equipment as well as providing remote and automated control for energy savings.
- iMage Translator multi-language captioning system, an all-in-one system that provides multi-language captioning, assistive-listening and sign language to expand movie enjoyment to deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind, visually impaired, and language mixed groups of movie goers.
- FLEX AV multi-auditorium AV-over-IP solutions for scalable collaboration, eSports, and streaming content applications. FLEX AV enables exhibitors to maximize revenue potential from their facilities with live and multi-auditorium events.
These and other products and services will be highlighted at MiT’s booth, 2101A, in the Augusta Ballroom.
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theatres and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Laurie Berman/Judy Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5980
Investors@movingimagetech.com