Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027 - Recent Market Activity & Competitive Scenarios

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
