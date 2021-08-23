No Barriers Launches Summit 2021 and What’s Your Everest?

Fort Collins, CO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Barriers USA announces this year’s No Barriers Summit, a Coachella-worthy festival taking place in Arapahoe Basin, Colorado on August 28-30, as well as online. The two-day lineup of performers and perspective-altering events celebrates universal accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment and challenges people to craft a powerful vision and pledge for themselves. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of co-founder Erik Weihenmayer’s groundbreaking achievement as the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The first day features No Barrier’s annual fundraiser: What’s Your Everest? This event is a mountain hike in the Arapahoe Basin led by Erik Weihenmayer and is an opportunity to connect directly with a community of veterans, educators, caregivers, and any individual seeking a transformative, life-changing experience. Participation is open to individuals or as part of a “rope team” that supports mobility device users to reach the mountain summit.

“With so many of us grieving the loss of loved ones, and dealing with the increased social isolation, uncertainty and instability created by the pandemic, this year’s event and the mission of our organization is more important than ever,” said No Barriers Executive Director and Co-Founder Dave Shurna. “Our tagline is What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way and every single one of us needs to feel the conviction and the truth of that statement now more than ever.”

Summit events include an eclectic and motivational lineup of performers and visionaries, including a magic show performed by deaf comedians/magicians, a blind chef who won season 3 of MasterChef, war heroes and veterans, a blind painter, a deaf musician, and a third-generation animal trainer. Additional programming includes a virtual panel discussion on the topic of workplace and financial inclusion, as well as a career fair on August 30th. All of the event content is available in three languages. For more information on these events and the summit schedule, please click here.

About No Barriers

Launched in 2003, No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way. This statement lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. we believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.