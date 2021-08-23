Actor Terrence J Hosts Thurgood Marshall College Fund Second Annual Virtual Homecoming Celebration Streaming on AspireTV

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), is continuing to celebrate the long-standing legacy of HBCUs Homecoming with their second annual virtual concert and fundraiser.

Taking place on Saturday October 9 at 8 pm ET, the celebration and concert will simulcast on AspireTV and TMCF’s YouTube channel. RISE Homecoming 2k21 (RISE HC2k21) aims to raise funds to support TMCF and the diverse students they serve. RISE, Recognizing and Investing in Student Excellence, is celebrating the return to the yard after an unprecedented year, showcasing the amazing talent and pride of the HBCU community with an opportunity to come together and enjoy long-standing traditions safely.

“RISE HC2k21 is an opportunity for TMCF to tell the important story of our HBCUs and the students who attend them, while making a greater commitment to ensuring that others will be able to take advantage of an HBCU education in the future,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “Through the generous support from corporations and individual donors, we raised more than $3 million through RISE last year. We would love to surpass that number in 2021. Strong fundraising allows us to help more students finish college and prepare for successful careers after graduation.”

The experience will feature Hip-Hop performances from some of the biggest names in music. The show is hosted by TMCF national ambassador and actor/producer Terrence J with appearances by the Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Jazze Pha, Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, NC A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the NCCU Sound Machine and Choir. The show will be directed by HBCU Alum Torrance Hampton.

“There is nothing more important than RISE,” said Terrence J. “We need a strong and diverse future workforce - people who are ready to tackle the problems of tomorrow. That all begins with education. We need to invest in RISE to make sure our students get the resources they need to take our future to greater heights.”

“In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, AspireTV is honored to serve as the exclusive cable distributor of RISE HC 2k21 in support of the Black College community,” said Melissa Ingram, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Networks + Strategy, UP Entertainment. “As an HBCU alum, I’m very proud that AspireTV continually elevates and celebrates the legacy and pride of HBCUs through our culture and content. We’re looking forward to sharing with our audience the critical work TMCF is doing to transform the lives of students at HBCUs.

Sponsors for RISE HC2k21 include Flowers Foods, Guidewire, Wells Fargo, Cisco, Breakthru Beverage, John Deere, Boeing, and Wendy’s.

“We are proud to support RISE and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund,” said Mary Krier, Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Responsibility, Flowers Foods. “TMCF’s vision of Changing the World…One Leader at a Time aligns with our values around leadership, integrity, and service. We’re excited about our relationship with TMCF and what we can do together to support historically black colleges and universities and their students.”

For more information on RISE HC2k21, visit tmcf.org/RISE. If media are interested in covering the program, contact tequilla@tequillawhitepr.com . For sponsor opportunities and inquiries, contact tamaria.perry@tmcf.org.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About AspireTV

AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects the people and modern-day experiences of Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 by Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter and @TVaspire on Instagram.

