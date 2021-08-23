Xactly Named a 2021 Top Workplace by Bay Area News Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, is a Top Workplace for the ninth year in a row, according to the Bay Area News Group. The company attributes this accolade to their C.A.R.E. values and a focus on the employee experience.



“We’re avoiding the ‘great resignation’ by encouraging our people to be ‘learn-it-alls’. Focusing on employee growth and creativity helps us keep the best talent. That's good for our customers and for our community,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. “When people are happier, everyone wins. This honor is a reflection of that.”

Investments in talent and culture pay off as business success. So it's no coincidence that Xactly broke records in the first half of 2021 and grew by 71%. To assure that success is sustainable, Xactly employees find balance and well-being through a program of:

Work model flexibility, where employees can work from almost anywhere.

Stipends to make remote work spaces productive and comfortable.

Mental Health Days to encourage staff to disconnect from work.

Biannual Sales Kickoffs to keep revenue teams engaged and energized.

Direct lines of communication with Xactly’s leaders, including an “Ask the CEO” Slack channel.

New corporate learning initiatives, including a 9-month leadership accelerator program.

A volunteerism program that encourages employees to do social good in their community



Career progression is also core to Xactly's talent retention strategy. Over the past year, 35% of employees received promotions -- twice the industry average. This opens new jobs that attract a diverse pool of talented candidates. Hiring and promoting top talent this way creates a virtuous cycle for growth.

About the Top Workplaces Award

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Winners are determined through a third-party, employee survey conducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous employee survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

