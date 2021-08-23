MineralTree to Lead Two Sessions at Nacha’s Annual Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, will lead two of the featured sessions at Smarter Faster Payments Remote Connect 2021 , the Nacha annual conference being held August 23-26, 2021.



MineralTree CFO Christopher Sands will lead a panel of finance leaders from MineralTree customers discussing the value of AP data and intelligence and the key requirements for capturing and leveraging it to gain maximum business value. The same day, Gary Brand, GM of Financial Institutions for MineralTree, will moderate a panel discussion about the role of banks in accelerating the transformation of the finance function for small and medium-sized businesses.

Remote Connect 2021 offers actionable, leading-edge education from Nacha with more than 120 sessions presented by payments industry leaders. This year’s event features a multitude of sessions with live speaker Q&A via chat, the ability to engage in specialized small group discussions and demos, and a chance to learn about the latest fintech solutions at a virtual exhibit hall. More information on the event and the complete agenda are available at https://payments.nacha.org/what-payments .

MineralTree Session Details:

AP as a Hub for Data & Intelligence

Tues., August 24, 2021, 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM ET

Many organizations today are trying to take advantage of data from existing business processes and workflows to improve the way they manage and operate. AP is no exception. Managed properly, AP data can enable more confident strategic decision-making, improved operational control, and a better understanding of customer and supplier needs. This panel discussion looks at the value of AP intelligence to businesses from an operational and best practice perspective. Panelists will share practical examples of how they are using and gaining value from AP intelligence for their organizations, as well as key requirements for capturing, monitoring, and leveraging AP metrics and KPIs.

Moderator: Chris Sands, CFO, MineralTree Panelists: Bheem Bhatia, Vice President, Finance, Quartzy Brandy Raabe, Director of Accounting, MedVet Maddy McGannon, Controller, Simple Mills

Payments-as-a-Service: How Banks Can Accelerate Finance Transformation for SMBs

Tues., August 24, 2021, 3:20 PM - 4:20 PM ET

For the majority of small and mid-size businesses (SMBs), making vendor payments is a manual, ad hoc, paper-based process filled with tremendous inefficiencies and costs. While there is a desire to automate these workflows, finding the right solutions can be difficult. Cloud-based Payments-as-a-Service is a new opportunity for many SMBs to easily leverage their banking partners to address the challenges in their payment processes. This panel session provides the perspective of both SMBs and financial institutions on the best and worst ways for SMBs to work with their banking partners on Payments-as-a-Service to reduce costs and inefficiencies associated with vendor payments.

Moderator: Gary Brand, General Manager, Financial Institutions, MineralTree Panelists: Mike McKean, SVP, Treasury Management, Umpqua Bank Stefanie Paulson, Billing & Vendor Payroll Specialist, First Choice AMC

