Adyton Resources to Host Live Investor Webinar on Wednesday, August 25th at 11am ET

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY; OTCQB: ADYRF) (“Adyton”) is pleased to announce that Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and CEO will go through Adyton’s August presentation including an update on current operations and upcoming milestones.



You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Wednesday, August 25th

Time: 11am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: fterranova@adytonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Map showing the location of Adyton’s Papua New Guinea exploration projects relative to significant PNG gold projects.

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021, and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ADY” on February 24, 2021.

Adyton is also quoted on the QTCQB market under the code ADYRF, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701: GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.