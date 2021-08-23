Global Retail Beacons Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Retail Beacons Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 45 percent over the forecast period.
Retail Beacons are smart sensors mainly used for location proximity marketing. These are small and battery-operated devices that aid in detecting mobile phones through Bluetooth signals. The technology is gaining wide acceptance in the retail industry due to its beneficial features including but not limited to personalized marketing, discount and coupon alert, consumer store movement tracking, and loyalty programs among others.
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) dominated the connectivity segment
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity gained the maximum share in 2019. Ease in connectivity, minimal battery usage, and wide coverage are the prime factors to drive demand in this segment. The segment is likely to hold its dominance in the coming years as well.
Content management software and analytics software gaining high attention
Currently, the market is attaining high deployment of content management software and analytics software. Rising need to regulate, analyze and manage the marketing content owing to increasing dependency on different analytics while decision making will support the penetration in this segment
APAC holds a promising future
Asia Pacific Retail Beacons Market, dominated by China, India, and South Korea will observe the fastest growth in the coming years. The wide presence of large-scale and medium-scale retail stores investing in digital transformation will support the regional industry growth. Also, increasing trends related to personalize and customize marketing campaigns will contribute to the regional penetration.
Product development and enhancement will be prime strategies
The global retail beacons company market share is fragmented and competitive in nature. Currently, limited number of providers are offering their services in the industry. Though, various other technology oriented companies are on the verge to enter into the market.
Key identified companies in the market are Kontakt, BlueSense, BlueCats, Estimote, Glimworm, Gelo, Gimbal by Qualcomm, Sonic Notify, Sensorberg, Aruba, Accent Systems, Cisco, Bluvision, Blesh, and Swirl Networks among others.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Ibeacon
- Eddystone
- Others
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- Hybrid
- Wi-Fi
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Consumer Store Movement Tracking
- Personalized Marketing
- Discount And Coupons Alert
- Loyalty Programs
- Others
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Hardware
- Standard Beacon
- Card Beacon
- Sticker Beacon
- Software
- Content Management Software
- Analytics Software
- Others
- Service
- Project Management Service
- Consulting Service
- Maintenance & Support Service
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
