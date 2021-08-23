Global Retail Beacons Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Retail Beacons Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 45 percent over the forecast period.



Retail Beacons are smart sensors mainly used for location proximity marketing. These are small and battery-operated devices that aid in detecting mobile phones through Bluetooth signals. The technology is gaining wide acceptance in the retail industry due to its beneficial features including but not limited to personalized marketing, discount and coupon alert, consumer store movement tracking, and loyalty programs among others.





Browse TOC on “Global Retail Beacons Market - Forecast to 2026”





Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) dominated the connectivity segment

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity gained the maximum share in 2019. Ease in connectivity, minimal battery usage, and wide coverage are the prime factors to drive demand in this segment. The segment is likely to hold its dominance in the coming years as well.

Content management software and analytics software gaining high attention

Currently, the market is attaining high deployment of content management software and analytics software. Rising need to regulate, analyze and manage the marketing content owing to increasing dependency on different analytics while decision making will support the penetration in this segment

APAC holds a promising future

Asia Pacific Retail Beacons Market, dominated by China, India, and South Korea will observe the fastest growth in the coming years. The wide presence of large-scale and medium-scale retail stores investing in digital transformation will support the regional industry growth. Also, increasing trends related to personalize and customize marketing campaigns will contribute to the regional penetration.

Product development and enhancement will be prime strategies

The global retail beacons company market share is fragmented and competitive in nature. Currently, limited number of providers are offering their services in the industry. Though, various other technology oriented companies are on the verge to enter into the market.

Key identified companies in the market are Kontakt, BlueSense, BlueCats, Estimote, Glimworm, Gelo, Gimbal by Qualcomm, Sonic Notify, Sensorberg, Aruba, Accent Systems, Cisco, Bluvision, Blesh, and Swirl Networks among others.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/retail-beacons-market-3501





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Ibeacon

Eddystone

Others



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybrid

Wi-Fi



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Consumer Store Movement Tracking

Personalized Marketing

Discount And Coupons Alert

Loyalty Programs

Others



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Hardware Standard Beacon Card Beacon Sticker Beacon

Software Content Management Software Analytics Software Others

Service Project Management Service Consulting Service Maintenance & Support Service



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









Website: Global Market Estimates