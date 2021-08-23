Supply Chain Risk Management by Everstream Analytics Now Available on SAP® Store

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everstream Analytics today announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Everstream’s solution integrates with SAP Logistics Business Network so businesses are alerted to the risk of a shipment not arriving on time or in full, and can take the necessary action.



Global logistics networks have been significantly disrupted by the pandemic, more frequent severe weather, and geopolitical events. Logistics managers must understand these risks as early as possible and Everstream’s solution, which features on-time, in-full predictive analytics, is uniquely able to provide such visibility to every shipment, even weeks before departure. The solution analyzes network risks and delivers predictive shipment-level analytics for logistics and real-time in-transit visibility with risk monitoring.

A unique blend of human and artificial intelligence enhances clients’ existing transportation planning and execution systems to avoid disruption and unplanned costs. The solution also provides multi-mode real-time shipment visibility integrated with the industry’s most comprehensive global supply chain risk intelligence network, enabling transportation and logistics professionals to:

Learn about port congestion before departure and plan a different route

Save shipping costs and prevent spoilage by selecting refrigerated transport only when weather conditions require it

Expedite supplier deliveries when geopolitical events indicate prices are about to rise



"Everstream shares with SAP the vision that lowering risk in the supply chain global logistics network enables more efficient and reliable transportation operations," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream Analytics. "We're pleased to have worked with SAP to create an integrated solution that can help businesses better manage logistics and improve shipments to customers. We are proud to partner with SAP to add an automated, sophisticated risk analysis app that should be part of any on-time, in-full improvement program.”

Here is how the integration works. The SAP Logistics Business Network sends Everstream Analytics incoming shipments via the API interface. Any shipment updates or cancellations are also sent. Everstream sends risk updates and insights to SAP Logistics Business Network, which are then sent to users, such as global logistics managers, who can view and analyze potential risks to shipments. These businesses can also monitor for potential disruptions and real-time global threats to the entire supply chain, logistics nodes, and lanes.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients’ supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation. Our solution integrates with our clients’ procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger. We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further. We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner. We embed risk analytics into decision making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients’ supply chains to help them Get in Front of What’s Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

