DSS’s Impact BioMedical Reports Positive Test Results for its 3FDB “DEET Booster” Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, GRDG, announced today encouraging results from clinical tests of its 3FDB (“DEET Booster”) technology. These results suggest that 3FDB can boost the effectiveness of mosquito repellants, specifically DEET.



Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at GRDG, stated, “These tests represent an important development in addressing mosquito borne diseases and could signal a new frontier of protection strategies.”

Mosquitos, host to a variety of diseases, including Yellow Fever, West Nile, malaria, dengue, Zika and others, are responsible for more than one million deaths worldwide annually, according to the National Institutes of Health. Working with an independent lab, GRDG conducted three tests involving the mosquito (Aedes aegypti).

First Test:

The first test examined 3FDB / DEET concentrations (1% 3FDB with 0.5% DEET) that could be suitable for use in fragrances, shampoos, soaps, and detergents. The mixture was tested against an untreated control group and a group treated with DEET (0.5%) alone over three-, five-, and eight-hour periods.

The lower concentration mixture outperformed DEET alone. After three hours, the lower concentration mixture had a 74% repellency rate, while the DEET alone had a repellency rate of 38%. After 5 hours, the 3FDB mixture had a repellency rate of 39%, compared to 22% for DEET alone. After 8 hours, the 3FDB mixture scored a repellency rate of 47%, compared to 15% for DEET alone.

“As was observed from these tests, adding the 3FDB/DEET mixture to everyday household items increased the protection against mosquito bites over various periods of time,” said Thompson. “The creative application of this type of technology allows for new, unobtrusive ways to repel mosquitos.”

Second Test

A second test comparing shirt fabric impregnated with 3FDB and untreated shirt fabric, demonstrated that 3FDB impregnated fabric provides better protection compared to untreated fabric. After 15 minutes, the 3FDB fabric repelled 93% of mosquito landings, while the untreated fabric repelled only 14%. The impregnated fabric stopped 100% of the probes, compared to 17% for the untreated fabric. Probes occur when a mosquito finds a host and probes for a blood vessel. In fact, throughout the testing, which included measurements after six hours and eight hours, the 3FDB impregnated fabric continued to repel 100% of mosquito probes. The untreated fabric only repelled 14% of landings and 12% of probes after six hours. After eight hours, the untreated fabric scored negative percentages, which represented an increase in activity. In other words, after eight hours, the untreated fabric seemed to attract mosquitos instead of providing protection.

Third Test

The final test tested higher concentrations of 3FDB for a longer duration. A mixture of 10% 3FDB with 5% DEET appeared to increase the effectiveness of 5% DEET alone at the 3-, 5-, 8-, 12-, 15-, and 18-hour marks. After three hours, the 3FDB / DEET mixture had a repellency rate of 98%, compared to 85% for DEET alone. After eight hours, the 3FDB mixture had a repellency rate of 95%, compared to 62% for DEET alone. After 18 hours, the 3FDB mixture remained strong, having a repellency rate of 78%, compared to 53% for DEET alone.

GRDG Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that he believes these tests are encouraging. “The flexibility of the 3F technology allows us to rethink our strategy in the fight against the transmission of disease via mosquito,” he said.

About 3F Technology

The desire to lower the number of mosquito-borne diseases around the world led GRDG to study orchids from around the world before concentrating on the Florida Everglades and the elusive ghost orchid, which produced a chemical that inhibited the mosquito’s ability to find them. The GRDG team was able to identify and, eventually, reproduce those chemical compounds.

“These test results are the product of a creative process that focuses on real-world problems and provides safe, real-world solutions,” said Frank Heuszel, President of Impact Biomedical, Inc. “We will continue to make unique products from botanical sources that serve consumers in their everyday lives.”

In June 2021, Impact Biomedical and GRDG announced it had received a U.S. Patent for 3FDB (US 10,966,424), a Functional Fragrance Formulation, that increases the effectiveness of current mosquito repellants through a light and delightfully fragrant compound derived from botanical oils.

Thomas Meyer, Vice President, Innovation & Sustainability at Chemia Corporation, the fragrance company that has exclusively partnered with GRDG to formulate 3F-Fragrances, believes this will change the personal care market. “Major brands will integrate this technology into everyday products,” he said.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS and a unique technology source, developer, and business partner in addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com .

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.