Greystone and Project Destined Partner to Provide Career Path Opportunities for Emerging CRE Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, and Project Destined, a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate, have teamed up to provide custom CRE career path mentoring to a select group of college students during the Fall 2021 academic semester.



Project Destined, founded by former Carlyle Group executive Cedric Bobo, has partnered with over 100 leading real estate firms and over 70 universities around the country to provide diverse students with paid, virtual internship opportunities where they explore the real estate industry and ownership through live real estate deals in various cities across the U.S. As part of the program, Greystone mentors will work one-on-one with undergraduate students of NYC’s CUNY system to hone their knowledge and presentation skills, and participate in high-stakes scholarship competitions.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this partnership with Project Destined because the entire program is formulated to set students up for success right out of the gate, enabling mentees to forge life-long relationships with experts in the field, and being framed with an entrepreneurial spirit in mind,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO and founder, Greystone. “We are committed to being a leader in diversity efforts for the CRE industry, and are so impressed with what Cedric has been able to accomplish with Project Destined – we are so thrilled to play a role in the development of emerging, diverse leaders in real estate finance and investment.”

“Like the highly-respected firms before them, Greystone recognizes the need for change in their industry and are taking an active role in moving the needle to create career opportunities for black and brown students and graduates,” said Mr. Bobo. “Greystone’s unique position in the sector as a leading national multifamily lender with a caring-first culture will provide a distinctive experience for their mentees, and they will glean an immense amount of knowledge and connections from this experience.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and to become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com