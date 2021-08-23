Able Announces Able Unify, a New Solution to Bringing Together Staffing Tech Providers to Deliver the Best Candidate Experience

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation technology for the staffing and recruiting industry, has announced Able Unify, an integration platform enabling out-of-the-box and custom integrations to multiple HR systems, as well as the ability to build automation workflows, creating a more comprehensive hiring solution beyond onboarding. Powered by Workato, an automated app integration platform, Able Unify will help eliminate the manual processes and disparate systems long plaguing the hiring and staffing industry.

“This is a really exciting step forward for us,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “We see Able Unify as a continuation of our commitment to offering a connected platform at scale, and partnering with other strong solutions across the industry along the way. Our new integration platform will allow us to offer more than just top-tier onboarding—we can now help you connect to the other HR systems that are successfully powering your hiring engine.”

Through Able Unify, an iPaaS solution, users can quickly create “If This, Then That ” integrations between multiple apps within a few clicks. An iPaaS, or integration Platform as a Service, is a platform that standardizes how applications are integrated into an organization, making it easier to automate business processes and share data across applications. Able recently announced their upcoming native integration with CRM and ATS software provider, Avionté, which will also take advantage of the simplified connections through Able Unify.

Able customers will have the opportunity to access Able Unify via several different options, including use of a growing list of pre-built integrations and automation workflows, building custom integrations directly with the support of the Able team, and training for in-house admins to build integrations with Able Unify on their own.

“As an HR leader at Workato, it is always exciting to see our team partner with innovative talent acquisition software companies like Able,” said Julie Tripsha, HR Director at Workato.“The last year has taught us that thoughtful tools can help enhance our employee's experience, so I am excited for Able to bring Workato's integration and automation capabilities into their application to further improve employee onboarding experiences."

To learn more about Able’s new integration platform, Able Unify please visit www.ableteams.com/ableunify

About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow @AbleOnboarding on LinkedIn.

About Workato

Workato is the leading Enterprise Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com





