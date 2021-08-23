Nabati Foods Launches Plant-Based Liquid Eggs in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is launching its plant-based liquid egg product in Canada. Nabati Plant Eggz™ is now available at Nabati.ca, and soon at Sobeys in Quebec, and at Whole Foods across B.C. and Ontario.

“We are excited to be the first Canadian company to launch a plant-based liquid egg product that offers the same consistency, taste, and texture as a traditional chicken egg. Nabati Plant Eggz™ can be cooked like traditional chicken eggs in dishes such as omelettes, quiches, and scrambled eggs,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Unlike other plant-based eggs on the market, Nabati Plant Eggz™ are soy-free and gluten-free. We are committed to creating healthy, plant-based alternatives that everyone can enjoy.”

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are made using lupin and pea protein. Each serving has just 100 calories, with six grams of protein, two grams of fibre, and no cholesterol. They are also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid. The product will be sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles.

“We created Nabati Plant Eggz™ because we weren’t satisfied with the options that we could find on the market,” added Yehya. “Now that we’ve added our Eggz to Nabati Foods’ plant-based lineup, I believe we are giving breakfast back to so many people who want to enjoy these traditional recipes, but without consuming animal-based products or products with allergens. It’s about time we all get to enjoy breakfast again!”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

